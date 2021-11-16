.

…Plans to train Journalists on Gender-Based Violence

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Dinidari Africa Foundation has planned to train journalists on how to tell Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) stories more professionally and devoid of sensationalism.

The event slated for November 30, 2021, would bring together media trainers and female reporters across print, broadcast and online platforms across the country.

This was disclosed in a press release forwarded to Vanguard Thursday, by the Foundation Executive Director, Ndi Kato.

While commemorating the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, and the accompanying 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Kato said they are “currently training leaders in the six area councils in Abuja on how to respond to cases of SGBV within their communities”.

“These leaders would in turn train other community members on how to respond should they or any woman around them suffer an abuse or violation of their rights,” he said.

Aside from equipping women and girls in these communities with tools and contacts of people and organisations to reach out to for support, Kato said; “We are also encouraging survivors to speak up and expose their abusers. This, we believe, would deter other abusers from further inflicting physical and psychological pains on women and girls around them.”

“Our goal at Dinidari Africa Foundation is to have a world where no woman must suffer any form of abuse either on grounds of her gender, race or colour.”

