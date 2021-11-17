Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) Wednesday said that no fewer than 364 cases of auto crashes and 145 deaths were recorded across Ondo state within the last nine months.

Its State Sector Commander, Ezekiel SonAllah said this in Akure, the state capital.

SonAllah said that “Record shows that a total number of 227 crashes and 91 death was recorded in 2020 while 364 crashes and 145 death was recorded in 2021.

“In the first quarter of 2020, a total number of crashes is 90 and death is 29 while in 2021 is 90 crashes and 53 death; in second quarter of 2020,87 crashes,18 death; while in 2021,185 crashes and 51 death;

“Also in the third quarter of 2020, 87 crashes, 44 death and 2021, 89 crashes and 41 death. So, most of the crashes we have recorded are actually excess speed-related ones and the only way for us to arrest crashes is to advocate for low speed.

“You can see that we need to advocate for low act low speed because the number is high as far as road safety is concerned. We are hoping if at all there will be crashes then no death should be recorded.

He noted that ” it had become imperative for motorists to see reasons to shun excess speed while on wheel noting that crashes that occurred at low speed have chances of having lower severity.

SonAllah, therefore, called on motorists to reduce the speed limit to 30km/hour whenever they were at build-up areas.

He pointed out that “if there were crashes it would not only save their lives but the lives of passengers and people around.

“Let me use this opportunity to commemorate with the families of the victims of road traffic crashes who lost their lives and wishing departed soul to continue rest in perfect peace while I pray for quick recovery of injured once

The Sector Commander reminded “motorists and the public about the recommended speed limit device and to ensure it is done in their vehicles.

