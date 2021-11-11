By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The outgoing United Nations Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon says close to 11 million Nigerians need humanitarian assistance.

He also disclosed that the year 2020 Global Terrorism Index ranked Nigeria 3rd, behind Afghanistan and Iraq, in global terrorism rating.

The Envoy made the assertion weekend during a farewell visit to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state in Makurdi to mark the end of his five-year tenure in Nigeria.

According to the diplomat, the herders-farmers crisis in the North Central, activities of Boko Haram in the North East and North West, Niger Delta Avengers and Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had led to large scale migration and habitation in Internally Displaced Persons camps across the country.

He stated that Nigeria was at a crossroads with multiple challenges which had implications on peace, development and stability in West Africa, Africa and beyond, stressing that cohesion, justice and the rule of law should be entrenched for the good of the country.

ALSO READ: Anambra: Soludo laments glitch in technology, lack of security presence, few INEC officials

Mr Kallon identified “women and youth participation in politics and productive economic activities to reduce youth unemployment and underemployment which at the moment is a time bomb that must be dealt with decisively.”

He stated that he was happy the world had been well informed about the atrocities in Benue and elsewhere in the country.

Responding, Governor Ortom while restating his call for a National Security Summit, said he was happy the state of the nation report was presented by a representative of the United Nations and asked that same should be presented to the Presidency for action.

The Governor stated that he had also made similar presentations and personally written to the federal government, through press statements and conferences, expressing worry that “no place in Nigeria is safe at the moment.”

Vanguard News Nigeria