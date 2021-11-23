.

By Yinka Kolawole

As part of continued efforts to upskill and empower women across underserved communities in Nigeria, Coca-Cola’s women empowerment programme tagged “Catalyst for Change 2.0” has graduated 1000 women in Alausa, Ikeja, after a four-week intensive skills acquisition training.

Throughout the training programme, the women enrolled in vocational skills such as baking, textile design, production of household cleaning items, wig-making, make-up artistry, bag-making, shoemaking, and more. The women were also enrolled in business classes to ensure their financial literacy. Additionally, 200 out of the 1,000 women who had proved exceptional, were each provided with start-up kits to help kick-start their businesses.

Launched in August 2020 by an NGO, Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation, through a grant from The Coca-Cola Foundation, the programme is part of Coca-Cola’s vision to ensure the economic empowerment of women and youth in Nigeria.

The first edition of the programme, launched last year, sought to ensure economic recovery during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following its success, a second edition was supported by The Coca-Cola Foundation in October 2021 and is being implemented through the Coca-Cola system in Nigeria which comprises Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited and its bottling partner, Nigerian Bottling Company.

So far, the programme, in its entirety, has seen the economic empowerment of a total of 6,000 women and youths across several underserved communities in Nigeria.

In her remarks at the ceremony, the Founder/Executive Director of the Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation, Bukola Bamiduro, said: “This programme was created to drive change in the lives of women through relevant skill-based training and financial literacy sessions.”

Ifeyinwa Ejindu, Communications Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, added: “At Coca-Cola, we believe women are integral to our world’s shared success, so we seek to empower them both in the workplace and the communities within which we operate.

Women are not only essential to building thriving communities – we believe they represent one of the biggest accelerators of economic growth.”