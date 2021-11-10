By Marie-Therese Nanlong, JOS

Agents of death, in the early hours of Friday, invaded Te’egbe village in Miango district, Irigwe chiefdom, Bassa Local Government area of Plateau State, killing no less than 10 people, including children and the aged.

The incident happened when the villagers were asleep and the invaders woke them up with sporadic gunshots and burning of houses and food barns.

Recalled that on Tuesday, two men were ambushed and killed while working on their farm at Ancha, another village in the locality.

The State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Uba.

It said: “On November 26(today), at about 1:30a.m., the Command received a report of an attack by yet to be identified gunmen at Te’egbe Village of Bassa LGA of the State.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, immediately drafted tactical team of the Command to the scene to avert further attack.

“Unfortunately, 10 persons were killed and about 30 houses set ablaze by the attackers.

“The Commissioner of Police further led other Senior Officers of the Command to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment and to console with the victims of the attack.

“The CP has directed that discreet investigation be carried out and assured the Community of his readiness to fish out the perpetrators of this barbaric act.”

Vanguard News Nigeria