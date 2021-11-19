By Arogbonlo Israel

Nigerian celebrated artiste, David Adeleke aka Davido set the social media ablaze on Wednesday after displaying his bank account number on his verified pages begging his teeming fans for support.

Writing on his Twitter handle, Davido said he needs N100 million to clear his car (rolls royce) from the port.

Shortly after the tweet, the singer revealed that he never knew he was loved and he had received N26 million.

“If you know I’ve given you a hit song, send me money, una know una selves o.

“Omo 7m in 10 minutes keep goin!! I love y’all! aim na 100m I wan clear my Rolls Royce from port abeg.”

“I know say una love me but una love me like this. Omo nah like joke I start this thing oh, 26m,” he wrote.

This got many talking for many hours on social media as some netizens started wondering why “Omo Baba Olowo” (son of a rich dad) would stoop so low to be begging fans for funds despite having billions of naira in his account.

However, others are of the contrary opinion, claiming the ‘₦1 Million challenge’ is all about “catching cruise”. While unpopular opinion suggests is a “public stunt” to celebrate the celebrity ahead of his 29th birthday.

So far, Davido’s freewill donation has hit a whooping sum of ₦184 million, as the bank designated for the fund raising was reportedly restricted for undisclosed reason. According to the screenshot posted by the artiste on his Twitter handle, the account is “pending actions”. That is a discussion for another time.

Going forward, Davido in his recent tweet said he might be using all the cash donations as giveaway.

“Might give it all away,” Davido tweeted.

Davido’s Tweet

Whether Davido choose to do giveaway or not, the fact remains, everyone needs to learn the art of helping others especially in dire need because, the harvest time is always rewarding. We rise by lifting others!

