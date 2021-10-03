Chairman, Zylus group International, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye (middle) flanked by the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Bukola Olatujoye (right) and others at the 3 years anniversary of Zylus Group int’l recently.

A leading business capital organisation, Zylus Group International is set to celebrate its 3rd year anniversary following the consistent delivery on its mandate to bring to Nigerians at home and in diaspora the Zylus experience through real estate, capital and human developments and innovative savings and investments initiatives.

Zylus Group International in 2018 kicked off with a real estate company today known as Zylus Homes and revered as one of the fastest growing real estate company with over 13 estates developed in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and Enugu.

With the goal of becoming one of the top conglomerates in Nigeria, Zylus Group International has developed these estates to address the housing deficits in Nigeria and help more Nigerians nurture the dreams of owning their own home.

The group of companies also made its interest in other sectors like Agriculture, Transports and logistics as well as Travels and Tours known through the subsidiaries; Zylus Investments, Zylus Transport and Logistics, Zylus Farmvest and Zylus Travels and Tour all targeted at delivering on the Zylus experience.

Zylus Group International in 3years boast of reaching and delivering on its promises to over 10,000 customers who continue to enjoy the services and innovative initiatives of the company through its various subsidiaries.

Chairman, Zylus Group Int’l, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye addressing the guest at the 3 years anniversary celebration held at Royal Oak Event Centre,Lekki recently.

The 3rd year anniversary celebration will be capped with unveiling of new products, reward for customers, sales force and realtors through several incentives as well as a summit tagged the financial intelligence summit.

The Financial Intelligence Summit is targeted at exposing Participants to sustainable and realistic methods of managing and growing their finances.

Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, Chairman Zylus Group International and host of the event will be speaking at the summit alongside, other seasoned financial experts and coaches like Mr. Niyi Adesanya, Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, Mrs. Bukola Olatujoye, Mr. Samson Olatunde, Mr. Ezekiel Solesi and Mr. Tade Cash.

The summit will hold the 25th of September 2021 at the Royal Oaks Event Centre Lekki Nigeria and participants are expected to register using bit.ly/fisummit2021 to reserve a seat.