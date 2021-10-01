By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

As Nigeria marks its 61st Independence, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians, while calling on citizens to pray that Borno surpasses recent gains being recorded by security stakeholders in sustained search for enduring peace across the State.

Governor Zulum, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, said although signs of peace are being felt at the moment, it is not time to relax, but to redouble shared commitment in multiple efforts which require the continued help of God.

“With gratitude to the Almighty God for the grace He has bestowed upon our dear country, I felicitate with our President, Muhammadu Buhari, and all fellow citizens, especially the good people of Borno State, as our Nation marks its 61st Independence day.

“I respectfully urge us, the people of Borno, to use this moment to reflect on recent gains being recorded in our peace-building efforts. While we all can feel these gains as things gradually become normal, this is not a time to relax. It is rather, the time to redouble efforts in our shared obligations.

“We must remember that peace rarely happens by accident. Peace comes with shared efforts from different stakeholders who, on constant basis, undertake and deliver on peculiar tasks. Our military, other security agencies, and multinational forces are doing their parts; our volunteers in the Civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes are complementing the efforts of our armed forces.

“The Federal Government and Borno State Government are doing all things humanly possible to support armed forces and volunteers. On our part as citizens, we have obligations of supporting these combined efforts through devoted prayers and sharing of credible community related information that can turn into actionable intelligence for our armed forces, who heavily rely on credible information.

“As citizens, we must all commit ourselves to supporting peace-building efforts as a matter of solemn duty. Borno State Government is extremely dedicated to continually exploring all lawful and logical options in Borno’s bid to fully regain peace, sustain ongoing resettlement and restoration of livelihoods, and the overall recovery and repositioning of our State”, Zulum said, as quoted in the statement.

