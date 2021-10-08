Zugacoin, the first crypocurrency in Africa and has achieved maximum success has started swapping to other cryptocurrencies in the world.

This move was made known by the Founder, Professor Sam Zuga.

According to the Archbishop Sam Zuga, who is the first professor of digital economy in the world, ZUGACOIN has maintained the lead in the global market in price and value, and can now be traded on the global market in exchange for Dollars now.

Shedding more light,Archbishop Sam Zuga, the famous philanthropic cleric said, “You can trade ZUGACOIN BEP20 on the global market and withdraw over 10,000 Dollars now, it will reach 100,000 dollars very soon.

ZUGACOIN ERC20 in Samzuga wallet that people were calling useless and valueless is now swappable globally. We started with 50 Dollars daily to enable us watch the activities of the market and avoid our ugly past experiences. You can swap any amount you want very soon. Just allow us to test run our platforms between now and the end of November 2021. ZUGACOIN has come to stay, we are not going anywhere, just relax, though we have landed but we are not yet at the parking lot.

If becoming rich is without process, nobody could have been poor. Many people are poor because the process of becoming rich is not easy.

Cryptocurrency is money like any other money, the only difference is administration. This one is not controlled by government, that is the only difference. The process is the same.

I only wanted ZUGACOIN to be a reference point in Africa, as far as digital economy is concerned, but I didn’t promise been the best. If you notice that another cryptocurrency is doing better than ZUGACOIN, I beg you to rush there. ZUGACOIN is only the first Cryptocurrency in Africa but not the best. Many Cryptocurrencies can come up in Africa and avoid the mistakes of ZUGACOIN just like Ethereum did with Bitcoin and Binance did to Ethereum, but Bitcoin remained the first Cryptocurrency in the world as ZUGACOIN will remain the first Cryptocurrency in Africa.

Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga.”