The first-ever hype music fiesta was held last Sunday night, at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos. The event tagged the ‘Hype Concert’ was a gathering of Nigeria’s most celebrated hype-men.

The concert organized by Jerry Shaffer, a popular Nigerian hype-man known for his viral ‘Shedibalala’ creation, featured performances from popular hype-men like Do2dtun, Mc Fish, Shody, Sheye Banks, Jimmie the entertainer and a host of other talented hype-men.

The night witnessed a large turnout of fans and entertainers who added verve to the show. Popular music artistes Fireboy, Peruzzi, Zlatan and others got the crowd screaming and yearning for more of their stunning stagecraft. The hype-men took turns to dazzle the audience with energy, culminating into waves of pleasure.

In a chat with People n Places, the host Jerry Shaffer revealed plans to start a hype academy and also host the Abuja edition of the concert. “It has been a struggle for hype-men.

We never got that recognition, for being the life of the parties and events that push these artists.

Thanks to social media, you can be a hype-man, drop a viral song and get your recognition for it. It is good to see that people are investing in the hype. Shoutout to those who started about ten years ago”. he enthused.