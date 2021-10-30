By Ibrahim Hassan – Kaduna



The Zamfara State Police Command has refuted the report on the killing of 20 security operatives by bandits along Shinkafi Road in the state.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO),SP Mohammed Shehu, said on Saturday that their attention was drawn to a misleading report published online, that “no fewer than 20 operatives of Nigeria Security agencies have been reportedly butchered in Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara State and bodies set ablaze by the notorious bandits operating in the state”.



He said “the Command wishes to state that, the report was inaccurate, and was published by the said media in an attempt to create fear and panic into the minds of the citizens.”

Explaining further, he said “what happened was that, on 28th October 2021, Joint Police /Civil Defence Operatives deployed along K/Namoda – Shinkafi Road to stem the tide of banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes were ambushed by suspected armed bandits who came in large number.”

“The operatives who were always at red alert engaged the hoodlums to an extensive gun duel that lasted for hours. Some of the assailants were neutralised while others escaped with possible gun shot wounds. Unfortunately, A Police Operative and two (2) Civil Defence Personnel paid the supreme price and their corpses were evacuated and burried accordingly.”



“The Commissioner of Police while deploying reinforcement of Police Tactical operatives to the area, reiterates the continuous commitment and resilience of the Police to rid the State of all activities of criminal elements.”

“In view of the above, the Command urges members of the public to ignore the outrageous number reported by the Daily Post Online, and continue to be security conscious while going about their legitimate business.”



The Command,therefore, enjoined media organisationns to always verify information from appropriate authority before publication.

Vanguard News Nigeria