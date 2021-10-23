Zakat foundation doles out over N255m to the needy

•Disburses N182.7m to 2,426 beneficiaries in Lagos

•Chief Imam of Lagos calls for harmonisation of zakat system

Chief Imam of Lagos Sheikh Engr. Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, (right) presenting a cheque to a beneficiary (middle) assisted by the Executive Director, Z&S Foundation, Prince Sulayman Olagunju (right) during the Zakat disbursement held at the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Ikeja, Lagos, recently.



By Haroon Ishola-Balogun

Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (Z&S) has disbursed a total of N255,500,667 to 3,199 Muslim and non-Muslim beneficiaries across nineteen states in the country and the FCT, Abuja.

Lagos topped the disbursement with N182,737418.02 going to 2,426 beneficiaries. The amount represents 71.52% of the total dismemberment in the entire country.

Ogun followed with the disbursement of N16687,015.39 received by 117 beneficiaries, representing 6.53% of the total disbursement in the entire country this year. Other states including Niger, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo, Ebonyi among others earlier got the zakat disbursement in cash and materials.

Speaking at the 17th edition of Lagos disbursement held at the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Ikeja, Lagos, on Sunday, the Executive Director of the foundation, Prince Sulayman Olagunju said: “To the glory of Allah and with your support, the total sum of N255,500,667 was distributed to 3,199 beneficiaries in all the states where the disbursement took place.

“The Center of Excellence, Lagos State remains the state where the bulk of the Zakat from the foundation is being distributed since we started the disbursement in the last seventeen years.

This year’s disbursement is not an exemption, over 60% of the Zakat disbursed in the state was used for empowerment of the needy and poor members in our various communities within the state.

“Over 19% was used to provide medical care to patients with different kinds of health challenges, while the rest was shared to rent accommodation, debt relief, educational support for the less privileged members in our midst.”

He added that the Zakat paid this year has been disbursed to needy and poor Muslims to alleviate their economic condition, empower them in their chosen areas and restore hope to several patients, widows and orphans.

He however appealed to all the beneficiaries to use whatever is allotted to them effectively in order that they will also join the payers of zakat and sadaqah.

Chief Imam calls for harmonisation of Zakat in Lagos

Meanwhile, the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Engr. Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, called for the harmonization of zakat payment in the state, adding that a centralized system with over six million Muslims in the state, zakat will become more effective and the end result will be more beneficial to the state and the country at large.

“Presently, we are on the framework for having a harmonized zakat system in Lagos. It is to our benefit if we have a centralized system. We are talking about six million Muslims in Lagos.

“Look at it holistically, if you have that data, how do you want to plan for them? How do you take care of six million Muslims? We need to harmonize and make collective efforts. That’s how we can get resources to channelled to various sectors of the economy.”

Chief Imam Abou-Nolla who was the spiritual father of the day lauded the efforts of the Z&S Foundation in supporting both Muslim and non-Muslims, praying Allah to continue to strengthen the donors and the management.

Vanguard News Nigeria