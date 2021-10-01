The Director General, Conference of APC Support Groups, and member of APC National Strategic Lobby Committee, Obidike Chukwuebuka in his Independence anniversary message, made available to the press, called on Nigerian youths across the country to lead the restoration of peace in Nigeria.

“We have no other country except Nigeria, wherever we go, we will still be regarded as Nigerians, and even if all of us leave the country, one day we must come back. We didn’t choose to be created in Nigeria, but God in his infinite wisdom made it so. So should we now question the wisdom of God?”.

”Our fathers have lived their own life and Legacy, and now it beacons on us to live ours. Unfortunately the current situation in our country presents a lot of challenges to us; the youths, but they are also surmountable challenges. If we must grow and develop Nigeria to the country we want for our generation, then we must canvass for peace. With a peaceful Nigeria we can build the Nigeria of our dreams for our present generation, and the ones coming behind us”.

He said. “As youths, some of us are susceptible to manipulations aimed at violent and destabilizing ends that present a security challenge and inhibit growth and development. But we are also a powerful tool for change, peace and National unity. Therefore we must work towards what unites us, rather than that which divides us. We mustn’t fall for the evil machinations of the enemies of Nigeria, those who seek to use us to destroy our country and future for their selfish ends.

We must remain resolute and committed to building and promoting peace and unity in our beloved country because we are one great people with common goal. United we stand, divided we fall”.

Its not a coincidence that somehow, irrespective of our diverse ethnicity and religious affiliation, we have all found ourselves together in this geographical entity called Nigeria; blessed with abundant natural recourses, and all the beauty and gift that God the creator could bless our country with. Often times in my travels across our country, I marvel at the blessings and beauty that God has bestowed our country with, and its our duty as citizens of this great country to manage, and utilize these resources to the collective good and development of every citizenry, and to do that, we must give peace a chance, we must fight for peace, and make all the needed sacrifices to maintain peace because In the end, nothing is greater than peace.

I will not fail to commend President Muhammadu Buhari, and the leadership he has provided for our country so far under his administration. Nation building is not a one man task, therefore, we must continue to support him and his administration, for Nigeria to succeed, as he has continued to support us, as the father of the nation.

As we mark the 61st Independence anniversary of our great country today, I call on all Nigerians youths, Ambassadors of peace, and patriots from the 6 geopolitical zones of this country to desist from crime, violence and destructive tendencies that is hurting the country, and rise up to lead at the forefront of restoring peace and unity in our country. Youths in any society are drivers of change and development and so yes, we can do it, and we will do it because Nigeria must work for us in our generation, as it had worked for the past generations. It won’t get to our turn and be destroyed.

God Bless Nigerian Youths

God Bless the Federal Republic

Happy Independence Day!