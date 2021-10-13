Youths and students celebrate Nigeria @ 61

The Director General National Council For Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe with School Children from Government Secondary School Gariki and The HillTop secondary school Gwarinpa Abuja at Presidential Villa in Independent Celebration.

As a follow up to the cultural exhibition for the 61st Independence anniversary celebration held by the National Council for Arts and Culture on the 30th of September, the Council held a similar exhibition for Nigerian school youths and school children at the state house.

The essence of the exhibition as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari was to catch the Nigerian schoolchildren young in nationalism, patriotism and cultural orientation.

The three days exhibition set up by the National Council for Arts and Culture at the presidential Villa was intentional.

The idea of setting it up the exhibition at the Villa was to enable the invited primary and secondary children to not only have a tour of the stand but to also have a feel of the seat of the federal government called the Presidential Villa or the State House.

The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe stated this while addressing the primary and secondary school children that were invited to participate at the exhibition set up by the Council at the State House as part of the Nigeria Independence Day celebration.

Children from Tudun Wada government secondary school and Olumayu secondary school were hosted to a tour of the exhibition stand on the first day.

Children from the Hilltop and Government secondary school Gariki were hosted on the second day, while school children from EmmaTony International school Kurudu and Glisten International Academy Jahi were hosted on the second and third day, respectively.

The Director General, National Council for Arts and Craft who is also the President World Craft Council African Region, Otunba Runsewe, assured the children that they are the future leaders and that they should start early to develop the right frame of mind to enable them achieve great feats in life.

Runsewe in his welcome address said among the children are future Presidents, Vice Presidents, Governors, Deputy governors, Ministers, Senate Presidents, Judges, Senators, Speakers of the federal and state assemblies, Commissioners, etc of this great country called Nigeria

The NCAC Director General, Otunba Runsewe added that at the Arts and Craft sector, nobody is a failure because there is room for everybody to excel in the creative world since the sector offers great opportunities for everybody to showcase his or her God given talents.

Runsewe while decorating the children as future ambassadors of this great nation told them that they should start now to prepare their minds to take over the affairs of this country when the time is ripe.

He admonished them to get to know each other, build bridges and relationships that will cut across zones, ethnic and religious boundaries and above all put their country and nation building first in all their endeavours so that their patriotism to their fatherland will not be questionable.

