By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Two days after Hazel Oyeye Onou alias White Money emerged as the Big Brother Naija (BBN) Season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ winner, the Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC has urged Nigerian youths to channel the same energy they used in bringing Onou to limelight into the 2023 general elections.

In a statement by NYC, the President of the Congress, Blessing Akinlosotu said that if half of the energy and synergy gathered together to make sure that White Money emerges is fused in the 2023 general elections, the youths would be seen in the helms of government affairs.

“If same energy used by the young Nigerians can be channeled to the forthcoming general elections in 2023, Nigeria will be great and the best leaders that will bring great dividend of democracy and good governance will emerge,” he stated.

Akinlosotu stressed the need for unity amongst Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 general elections noting that it is time is for the youths to flood political offices.

He said: “The benefit of unity among Nigerian Youths can’t be over-emphasized. We need to corporate to take over power and put the right people in power.”

To this end, he enjoined the youths to be actively involved in the activities of a political party and ensure that their voters’ cards are readily available.