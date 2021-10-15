The General Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West Zone, Rahman Owokoniran, has described late Chairman of the party in Lagos State, Dr. Adegbola Dominic’s loyalty as second to none.

Owokoniran spoke against the backdrop Adegbola’s funeral rites that began yesterday with a Christian wake keep.

Dr. Adegbola died in August, with the party’s Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, confirming the incident.

According to Owokoniran’s final message to the party leader today (Friday), “Your loyalty and commitment to PDP was next to none.

“Your humanitarian work, love for the party members made you the star of the people, especially your efforts and determination to bring peace to the Lagos PDP.

“We miss you dearly already. Your footsteps has left it’s prints to be emulated by all. Rest on in the hands of the Lord.”

Today is requiem mass and thanksgiving at St. John Catholic Church, Igando, Lagos, followed by a reception.

