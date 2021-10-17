Offa, Kwara State, was the destination of choice, over the weekend, for young Nigerian monarchs and royalty including His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Oni of Ife; HRM Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, Oluwo of Iwo; HRH Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Oba of Elegushi; HRH King Appolus Chu, Oneh-Eh Nchia X and Egbere Emere Okori of Eleme Kingdom, and HRH Abdulwasiu Lawal, Abisogun II, Oba Oniru.

They were part of the dignitaries and personalities from different parts of Nigeria and beyond that converged on the palace of the Olofa of Offa, HRM Oba Mufatau Gbadamosi Okikiola on October 16, 2021.

The event was the installation of renowned industrialist and business icon, Alhaji Tajudeen Owoyemi Salaudeen Adetoyi and his wife, Alhaja Bola-Rianat Owoyemi Salaudeen Adetoyi, as Asiwaju and Yeye Asiwaju of Offa Kingdom.

The new Asiwaju of Offa is the Chairman of Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited, which owns and operates a chain of International 5-star hotels across and outside Nigeria.