The special assistant on media to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Mr. Ossai Ovie has decried the level of moral decadence amongst contemporary youths.

Ovie who made the remarks on Facebook noted that young people no longer see promiscuity as something wrong.

He lamented the level of sexual immorality in society, where young people sleep with married people and vice versa.

According to the young politician, having children out of wedlock has been normalized, and people who call out these abnormalities are tagged hypocrites.

The media aide questioned the trend of amoral living amongst youths by asking “where is our morality?”

He bemoaned that “young girls no longer see anything wrong in being baby mamas. My generation doesn’t see anything wrong with fornication and adultery.

“We are now living as people without morality. We live in a generation where young girls find joy in sleeping with married men

“We live in a generation where married men are proud to keep girlfriends and baby mamas. We live in a generation where men sleep with married women.

We live in a generation where women no longer see anything wrong in being baby mamas. We live in a generation where people see you as a hypocrite for speaking against the wrongdoing of men and women.”