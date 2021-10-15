By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on his 83rd birthday.

Gbajabiamila, who described the Yoruba traditional ruler as an embodiment of peace, unity, and traditional institution memory, noted with delight how the Alaafin has enjoyed good health from the Almighty God over the years.

The Speaker said Oba Adeyemi has been leading by example, carrying his subjects along since becoming the Alaafin of Oyo over five decades ago.

Gbajabiamila noted the invaluable contributions of the Alaafin in the development of the Yoruba race, saying he is much revered for his diligence, commitment and dedication to his people.

He recalled how the Oyo Empire instituted the democratic system of governance many decades ago, which he said Oba Adeyemi has been upholding since 1970 when he ascended the throne.

While wishing the Alaafin God’s continuous protection and increased wisdom, Gbajabiamila prayed for longevity and good health for him.