‘You are under arrest’, wedding whoop movie series by Ace director, Reward James Akpari set to hit the big screen on November 13th, 2021.

The true-life docudrama features the likes of Hollywood/Nollywood star actors, Mercy Macjoe and Michael Vidal. The first episode focuses on the potential malfunction, disaster, and mistakes most brides and grooms make on their wedding day.

Scripted and formatted for the internet audience, the movie showcases various characters, depicting all manner of vendors involved in putting together a typical mega wedding ceremony.

Speaking on the highly anticipated movie, the director Said: “All stories are adapted from the book, Wedding Whoops! 50 Things NOT to Do on Your Big Day. We take pride in curating our wedding stories.Our storylines explore potential pitffalls on a wedding day; a lesson in what to avoid. I really can’t wait for you all to see what my team and my partners have put together in this new movie”.

Akeju, a director at Aflik Tv, the major distributor of the new movie also echoed on the potential impact of the new movie, stressing that families and intending couples can learn from the mishaps detailed in the movie.

The movie comes at just the right time, a Covid-19 hit dissarayed world and promise to bring hope, peace and serve as a guide for young and aspiring couples around the world.