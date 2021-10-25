By Elizabeth Osayande

You may no longer need to visit the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, Pan Atlantic University, YSMA-PAU to experience the beauty of creativity in forms of painting, sculpture, and other handcrafts.

Thanks to the partnership between YSMA-PAU and Google Arts and Culture that has made over 150 artefacts to be viewed online.

According to YSMA-PAU’s Communications and Advancement Manager, Madonna Iloba, the new virtual exhibition will enable everyone to see masterpieces by celebrated artists like Ben Enwonwu, Lamidi Fakeye, Nike Davies-Okundaye, Olawunmi Banjo, Bruce Onabrakpeya and Ben Osaghae as well as many other treasures of the museum in just a few clicks.

Speaking on the new innovation, Iloba says: “We are glad and proud of the opportunity to partner with one of the most popular online platforms for art and culture. As an art museum with an educational mission, this project serves as a catalyst for the YSMA-PAU to serve and engage diverse audiences.”

Iloba further explains the purpose of YSMA-PAU in organizing the exhibition, saying:”At YSMA-PAU, we want to inspire discovery, knowledge exchange and critical thinking, while providing a rich and enjoyable visitor experience. One of the ways we can achieve this is with the Art Camera, which will allow our audiences to connect with our artworks and explore them in ways like never before, without coming physically to the YSMA-PAU.”

She adds that instead of waiting for the people to physically visit the YSMA-PAU, the organization is partnering with Google Arts & Culture, to take its products to wherever they are. We the aid of the Art Camera and special digital exhibits, viewers can see images in the highest ever resolution.

According to the YSMA-PAU spokesperson, the project is expected to serve as a springboard for advancing YSMA-PAU’s goal of becoming a very valuable cultural and educational resource space for local and international communities.

Describing the form the online engagement will take, Iloba remarks that some of the most important exhibitions include: the Benin Bronzes; Nike Davies-Okundaye’s ‘Cycle of Life’ and Uche Okeke’s ‘The Conflict’.

She also reveals that the artworks can be viewed in never-before-seen definitions as the Art Camera, a powerful photo camera which scans artworks in ultra-high resolution will be deployed. Viewers can explore the artworks in extraordinary detail.

Explaining the uniqueness of the added feature, Illoba says: “Using the Street View feature, people can now move around the YSMA-PAU virtually and explore its architecture and artworks.”

A specially designed Street View ‘trolley’ that takes 360-degree images of selected galleries which are stitched together, enabling smooth navigation of over several display areas within the Museum, will be used to beam works like the Benin Bronzes, Bruce Onabrakpeya’s “14 stations of the Cross” and many others.