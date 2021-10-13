By Elizabeth Osayande

You may no longer need to visit the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, of Pan Atlantic University, YSMA-PAU to experience the beauty of creativity in forms of painting, sculpture, and other hand crafts

Thanks to the partnership between Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art of Pan Atlantic University and Google Arts and Culture that has made over 150 artefacts from the former to be viewed online.

According to YSMA’s Communications and Advancement Manager, Madonna Iloba, this new virtual exhibition, will enable everyone see masterpieces by Ben Enwonwu, Lamidi Fakeye, Nike Davies-Okundaye, Olawunmi Banjo, Bruce Onabrakpeya, Ben Osaghae and many other treasures of the museum in just a few clicks.

Speaking on the new innovation, Iloba said that : “We are glad and proud of the opportunity to partner with one of the most popular online platforms for art and culture. As an art museum with an educational mission, this project serves as a catalyst for the YSMA to serve and engage diverse audiences.

“At YSMA we want to inspire discovery, knowledge exchange and critical thinking, while providing a rich and enjoyable visitor experience. One of the ways we can achieve this is with the Art Camera, which will allow our audiences to connect with our artworks and explore them in ways like never before, without coming physically to the YSMA.

” Rather than wait for you to physically visit the YSMA, we are partnering with Google Arts & Culture to bring the YSMA to you, wherever you are. Thanks to the Art Camera and special digital exhibits, viewers can see images in the highest ever resolution, and we are quite excited about this.

“This project will serve as a springboard for advancing YSMA’s goal of becoming an even more valuable and helpful cultural and educational resource (in online and offline spaces) for local and international communities.” YSMA-PAU spokesperson explained.

Describing how the online engagement of creativity will take, Iloba noted that some of the most important exhibition included: The Benin Bronzes; Nike Davies-Okundaye’s ‘Cycle of Life’ and Uche Okeke’s ‘The Conflict’.

She added that the artworks can now be viewed in never before seen definition thanks to the Art Camera, a powerful photo camera which scans artworks in ultra high resolution. Viewers can explore the artworks in extraordinary detail and experience it far beyond what is visible to the naked eye;

“Using the Street View feature, people can now move around the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art virtually and explore it’s architecture and artworks.

“A specially designed Street View ‘trolley’ took 360 degree images of selected galleries which were then stitched together, enabling smooth navigation of over several display areas within the Museum, highlighting works like the Benin Bronzes, Bruce Onabrakpeya’s 14 stations of the Cross, Works by Victor Ekpuk, amongst many others; and

“26 specially curated virtual exhibits have been curated by experts at the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, Pan-Atlantic University. The exhibitions invite viewers on a llllll highlighting the iconic architectural character of YSMA and the artefacts housed in it. ” She reiterated.