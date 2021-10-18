By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

An 18 -year- old boy, Odunayo Samson who was arrested alongside two others for allegedly killing a commercial motorcyclist in Iperu-Remo, Ikenne local government area of Ogun State has said that he killed his victim to get N500 data subscription for “yahoo yahoo”.

Odunayo made the confession on Monday, during his parade alongside other alleged criminals at the Police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Samson was arrested with his accomplices, Jimoh Rilwan and Sodiq Awokoya on October 8th at the Tollgate area of Ogere-Remo operatives of the state police command for killing the motorcyclist, Bashiru Umaru, before snatching his motorcycle.

The State Commissioner of Police Lanre Bankole explained that the teenagers were apprehended where they had gone to sell the motorcycle which they snatched after hacking their victims in the most gruesome manner.

While Speaking to newsmen, Odunayo who confessed that he was an internet fraudster disclosed that he was in urgent need of money to buy data in order to subscribe to the internet to chat with his clients, hence, embarking on the criminal activity.

He said, “It was Samson that lured me into criminal activities. It was our second operation when we were caught. The first operation we carried out, we didn’t kill our victim, we only collected N3,500 from him”.

“I accepted to embark on the operation in order to get money for data and subscribe to the internet to do ‘yahoo yahoo’. I have not killed anyone before”.

The Police Commissioner urged parents to intensify efforts in giving their wards quality home training in order to make Ogun society a sane and safe place.

Meanwhile, the State Police also paraded six hoodlums who disrupted the factional State Congress of All Progressives Congress (APC) organized by a faction loyal to former Governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun at Ake Palace in Abeokuta.

Bankole said, the command SWAT and another tactical team squad while patrolling round the town to monitor the APC Congress, sighted an unregistered Hilux van with some people whose looks were suspicious.

He said when the vehicle was searched one ‘English Barrera pistol’ with breach No. PT 92 AFS with five live ammunition as well as one locally fabricated revolver pistol were recovered in the vehicle.

He however promised to unravel their sponsors.

