By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has been given the award of Governor of the Year for his “exemplary performance in Peace and Security.”

The Kogi State helmsman was rewarded at the 10th edition of the Peace Achievers International Awards, jointly organised in Abuja by Peace Ambassadors Agency, the Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership, the University of Benin (Cotonou) and the American Heritage University, a statement said on Monday.

Speaking on behalf of the organizers, the Head of the Award Planning Committee, Mr Kingsley Amafibe, who announced the governor as the winner of the category, said selecting Yahaya for the award was easy as his track record of exemplary performance on security matters towered above his peers.

He noted that although the country was faced with persistent security challenges which threaten its progress, some leaders were able to maintain peace and stability in their localities.

“Without undue political considerations, we have been able to identify Nigerians from all the geo-political zones and different works of life for this 10th year edition of the annual honour,” he added.

Similarly, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom won the award for Industrialisation and Peace-building while the Traditional Ruler/Peacemaker of the Year Award, went to the Emir of Biu, HRH Maidala Mustapha Aliyu II, for his commitment towards ensuring relative peace in Biu emirate and the rest of the Northeast region.

The royal father expressed his gratitude to the organisers and said the honour had affirmed that the work of the traditional institutions touched the lives of local people directly.

Winners in various other categories include the former Emir of Kano and CBN Governor, Lamido Sanusi; Honorary Consul of Colombia to Nigeria, Miricel Cantillo; Senators Samuel Anyanwu, Uba Sani, and Francis Alimikhena; Rt. Hon. Lego Idagbon, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Ambassador Sara Abdul, Sa’adatu Adamu, Maxwell Nweze, Arthur Jarvis Archibong, and Victor Ita-Okon.