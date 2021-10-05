The General Manager, Radisson Blu Anchorage Lagos, Mr Ahmed Raza has praised Nigeria and Nigerians at the recent World Tourism Day, for continuously being a leading destination in Africa and the world that is welcoming and accommodating to all, saying it was a distinct honor to the country and the region in general.

With the global theme, “Tourism for Inclusive Growth, Raza said the theme was befitting because tourism has ability to drive inclusive development as it plays roles of promoting in promoting respect while generating opportunities for many millions across the globe.

“At Radisson Blu Anchorage Lagos, we are here to buttress that exceptional welcoming and hospitable experience synonymous to Nigeria and Nigerians and as part of the Radisson Hotel Group’s responsible business initiative, the hotel is supporting up and coming tourism players through business mentorship and availing partnership opportunities”, Raza added.

In his short speech, South Africa’s Consul General in Lagos, Darkey Africa described tourism as an important tool in uniting Africans detailing the historical relationship between Nigeria and South Africa which precedes the 1960s.

He highlighted that there was an imbedded potential to explore the possibilities of growing the Nigerian local Tourism as it was being done in other countries such as the UAE and South Africa where the later has rolled out the “Short Left” campaign for locals to take advantage of the local tourism packages on offer.

The epoch event displays the culture, food, traditions, dance, and other elements of the different regions in Nigeria, attendees were fully clad in native costumes and clothing that showcases Nigeria’s beautiful and diverse confluence of colours.

Key part of the event was the representation of the different Nigerian regions by cultural ambassadors who showcased the rich cultural diversity of the country through their dressings, natural tourism product in those respective regions and its cuisine.

Different Nigerian foods including Masa and Couscous representing the North; Amala and Akara which are South Western delicacies; popular Nigeria Jollof rice and Palm-wine among others all served in traditional calabash were delicacies enjoyed at the event.

Attendees drawn from diplomatic community, the heads of business, the travel trade, and some well-known celebrities were given an update of the hotel’s just completed ambitious renovation project which saw all the hotel rooms being revamped, including the Swimming pool, the gym, and the business lounge just to enhance the guest comfort and convenience during their stay.

The well attended event was held at the hotel’s iconic Surface Bar which overlooks the Lagos lagoon and offers captivating views of the sprawling Lagos Island truncated by the encroaching Ikoyi surrounds to the east, was held in line with the prevailing Covid 19 protocols of social distancing, sanitizing, and wearing of masks while the body temperature of guests was checked at the entrance.

