



The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in Kebbi State, has appealed to the state government to continually train and retrain teachers to keep them in tune with modern teaching methods.

The state’s Deputy Chairman of the union, Alhaji Sanusi Alkali, made the appeal when he paid a courtesy visit to the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena, in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

“We are appealing to the state government to ensure continuous training and retraining of teachers to keep them in tune with modern teaching methodology.

“We also urge the state government to compel teachers to register with Teacher’s Registration Council.

“The state should be in the forefront to implement the new salary scale to be announce by President Muhammadu Buhari, expected to commence in 2023 by the Federal Government,” he said.

Alkali also apologised for not extending invitation to the state government in celebration of the World Teachers Day in the state.

He explained that the state wing of the union decided to hold a low-key celebration in view of the financial constraint and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we did to mark the day was a small gathering to read the Speech of our President and paper presentation; and capacity building for teachers was stressed,” he said.

In his remarks, Garba-Bena, extended the best wishes and regards of Gov. Atiku Bagudu to the entire hardworking teachers of the state for witnessing the memorable day.

He assured the teachers of Bagudu’s commitment to continuing his avalanche of support to teachers in the state.

“Under the able leadership of Gov. Bagudu, the government would not relent in its commitment to better the welfare of the teachers, particularly in the payment of their salaries and other entitlements,” he said.

The head of service assured them of the state governor’s open-door policy and readiness to assist the union for the advancement of teachers in the state. (NAN)