By Ike Uchechukwu

About 2,500 persons with different eye defects have benefitted from the free eye screening, treatment and surgeries carried out by Lions clubs District 404A2 in Cross River state.

The free medical outreach which was carried out in five centres including three centres in Calabar, then Maternity in Akpabuyo, and Akampka LGA saw beneficiaries go home with free eyeglasses, medication while others were referred to Cross River state General Hospital for eye surgeries fully paid for by the Lions Club.

Speaking with Vanguard during the free screening and treatment, the District Governor 404A2 Nigeria, Lion Lynda Odu-Okpeseyi said the essence was to make sure that those with various eye defects were properly taken care of irrespective of the financial implications which the Club was ready to shoulder at any level.

“Those who are here today to preach the need for sight to be taken as first priority; you will not know what it is and what the blind go through, which is why we are carrying out the free outreach to screen, treat and carry out surgeries as well as give out free glasses.

The District Governor, represented by the Past Area Leader, Lions Clubs International, His Eminence, Otumba Bassey Edem explained that some of these causes of blindness can be actually be prevented

“If for once, you try to walk with your eyes closed then you will appreciate those who do not have the opportunity of seeing at all.”

“It is our place as Lions to make it possible for them to have these services free of charge and also ensure that we detect it early and get them properly treated to prevent irreversible blindness,” he stated

On his part, Sir Anthony Adebanjo region 5 chairperson said that it was a culture in the Lions Club to always reach out to people at every level on different platforms as today events deals with sight.

According to him , part of the outreach was to sensitize the community to love their eyes more and also treat those who need treatment urgently.

” we are carrying out this project in four locations , where we know that there are many persons facing various hazardious activities .

We targeted these areas where we know that the population is much especially parks ,timber markets and quarries. We did a feasibility study before embarking on the outreach .

“We are giving out free drugs ,free glasses and also carrying out free surgeries. We have detected a lot of persons with cataract and we will ensure they get surgeries free of charge immediately,” he said .

On her part , Lion Helen Bassey Edem said the journey started in1925 when a lady,Helen Keller became blind due to fever since then she charged Lions not to neglect people with disabilities and the Club has been doing so for over a Century.

Lion Bassey said :” It’s a difficult thing to be blind ,so we don’t need to wait for it to happen before we do something about it, so we believe in prevention first .

“There are people we have seen with bigger eye issues and we are ready and willing to also help them.Many are already growing cataract , we are already referring them to the hospital in partnership with Tulsi Chanrai foundation ,they are eye experts and they will carry out the surgeries.

“We decided to take it to the people a lot of the traders ,drivers don’t have time ,so we took it to thier work ,business place ,many are not even aware they could get such services for free,so we brought it closer to thier comfort zone for easy access,” she said .

One of the beneficiaries who spoke with Vanguard, Nkoyo Etim said she was happy with the Lions Club magnanimity as she has never received anything free in life before .

“I’m so happy with what the Lion Club has done here today , giving out free medicated glasses at no cost ,we got drugs and we’re screened too ,it is a big one ,and I can never forget this day .

” All of my 68 years I have never received such a gesture before ,all this package for free is a big dream ,I can’t believe I’m in Nigeria ,an organization will give me all these services without paying a dime ,I’m amazed ,” she said .