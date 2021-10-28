By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government, yesterday stressed that the State remains the highest producer of rice in the country with 4 million metric tonnes to showcase every year.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief Moses Ogodoali who stated this during the 2021 World Food Day Celebration organized by Participatory Development Alternatives, PDA, Smallholder Women Farmers in collaboration with Ebonyi State Ministry of Agriculture in Abakaliki, called on Civil servants to engage Agricultural practices as a way of adding value to their lives and economy.

The programme with the Theme: “Our actions are our future, A better production, better nutrition, better environment and better life” brought together Government functionaries, House of Assembly Staff and Smallholder Women Farmers from various Local Government Areas of the State to deliberate on the way forward for the Agricultural sector.

Flagging off the event, the Commissioner assured the Smallholder Women Farmers of State Government’s support in the area of accessing both State and Federal Government Loan facilities and called on them to be more productive and venturesome in their Agricultural exploits.

“We are the highest producers of rice in the country with 4m metric tonnes of rice. Ebonyi State is feeding the entire South East with Cucumber; we are producing maize more than rice in Ebonyi. We need to work hard to produce what we are producing in Ebonyi State. Smallholder Women Farmers should share themselves in groups and specialize in the production of specific farm produce.”

In her welcome address, the Executive Director, of Participatory Development Alternatives, PDA, Arukwe Chidinma Elemchi who appreciated the contributions of the Smallholder Women Farmers in food production advocated for an anabling environment that will aid locally produced foods to thrive in the State.

Contributing, the Clerk of the House of Assembly, Agha-Okoro Ann commended the exploits of the Smallholder Women Farmers in the Agricultural sector. Ends