Photo Credit | Super Eagles (Facebook)

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have arrived Douala, Cameroon ahead of the crunch reverse fixture against the Central African Republic, CAR billed for Sunday afternoon.

CAR ran out 1-0 victors in the first leg played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, shocking the football world and even themselves.

Ranked 124th in the world, CAR sits on the third position in the table (Group C) and will hope for a repeat performance against a Super Eagles side raring to right their wrongs from the Thursday encounter.

Pictures of their arrival were shared on the official Facebook page of the Super Eagles with the caption “Touch down, Douala. Training in a bit.”

ALSO READ: Gernot Rohr should be coaching Chad or Somalia

Kelechi Iheanacho who had an injury scare trained with his teammates before they depared the country and was part of the team that arrived Douala Saturday afternoon.

Nigeria, aside the 2006 edition, have not failed in their attempt to qualify for the global showpiece event since its debut in 1994.

Gernot Rohr during his post-match interview on Thursday felt the absence of key players from his squad was partly responsible for the mediocre perfromance, but quickly promised that his team has only one agenda heading into the reverse fixture – to win and win well.

The game is expected to kick-off 2PM Nigeria time.

Vanguard News Nigeria