By Emmanuel Okogba

Ahead of the double-header World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic, forward Taiwo Awoniyi had been called up to replace injured Lorient forward Terem Moffi.

Awoniyi who has been in fine form grabbed a brace over the weekend when his club Union Berlin beat Mainz 1-2 on the road. His call-up follows an injury sustained by Moffi in his side’s 1-1 draw with Clermont on Sunday in the French Ligue 1.

Moffi was also supposed to serve as a replacement for Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi who failed his fitness test just before the week 7 round of Premier League matches.

Awoniyi, 24, was part of the 2013 triumphant u-17 side that also had Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Nigeria tops Group C with 6 points after convincing wins over Liberia and Cape Verde.

