Of all the paths that can take a man to high places in life, there is only one that seldom fails and this is the path of commitment to one’s gifting.

Adesuwa Iyare, a gifted documentary photographer has ridden on the wings of photography to the top.

The South Africa trained photographer who enjoys street and documentary photography currently serves as the principal photographer to Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, the Wife of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Iyare who studied International Relations from the Lagos State University noted that her love for art made her become a photographer.

“My love for art and documentary led me into photography. Photography has given me the opportunity to share in people’s most special moments on a regular basis and it has introduced me to many people who I now call friends”.

On the challenges she faced when she started out as a photographer, Iyare answered:”Firstly, for me surviving in a male dominated industry was a major challenge. In the same vein, convincing my family on why I want to go into photography as against my initial chosen career path or staying in the family business, was another challenge I had to contend with.As a woman, being told to do various things instead of photography was also another challenge I faced”.

Asked the doors working with the wife of the Vice President of Nigeria has opened for her, she said:” It has given my work a certain level of exposure that makes me want to do more”.

The revered photographer whose works have been exhibited in and outside Nigeria including the Intra- Africa Trade Fair(IATF) stated that she started from the scratch and paid her dues to get to the level she is at the moment.

Debunking the perception that

photographers of her calibre are only affordable by the rich, Iyare stated: “Well I wouldn’t say that is totally correct because we started from scratch ourselves and paid our dues to be where we are today.We are grateful to God for this. In the same vein, we also have days where we render services sometimes without the usual rates”.