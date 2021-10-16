Gifted Nigerian artiste, Oluwasaanu Sogo a.k.a Lion has joined forces with the soulful GT Da Guitarman for the delivery of a new song, ‘Tire’.

‘Tire’ is a groovy tune with irresistible instrumentation and bouncy beat. In the less than three minutes song, both artistes declare their tireless love for a love interest.

On what the inspired the Ramoni produced song, Lion said: ”We all sometimes believe some characteristics supersedes love, whereas love is the most beautiful thing and in the end true love never ‘Tire’.

Speaking further the soulful artiste said he featured GT because he has always admired the versatile musician.

“GT is one of the artistes I have so much admired while growing up. I have wanted to be on the same track with him for a long time so it’s a dream come true for me”.

Asked about the impact the song would make in the Nigerian music industry, Lion answered:” With God on my side, I believe it’s going to be the best song in Nigeria. We have already started getting rave reviews from fans and friends who have listened to the song and watched the video”.

Going down memory lane, Lion said the video shoot experience was phenomenal.

” It was a very beautiful experience for me because everybody loved the song and the energy was hyper. The director also did a wonderful job. It was a phenomenal”.

https://fanlink.to/gmHv