By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command has arrested one Mrs. Gladys Napoleon, a 51-year-old woman from Chokocho in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State for allegedly killing her husband, Mr Napoleon Amadi.

Mrs Napoleon was arrested on the 8th of October and handed over to the State Investigation Department, SCID, for allegedly killing Mr Amadi with a machete.

The suspect told newsmen at the SCID office in Port Harcourt, Wednesday, that she murdered her husband in self-defence, adding that her late victim had wanted to kill her with the same matchet.

The mother of two, who has been in marriage for over 35 years narrated that her husband had earlier threatened to kill her and their two children for ritual purposes.

She said: “Why I am here is that on that Thursday night after my husband returned, he asked me where I went to when he sent me on an errand to amend his trousers and the next thing, he started to say that my cup is filled and that he will use my two children for ritual and thereafter, he will kill me too for ritual.

“He swore to God who made him that he will use matchet and slaughter me this night, that was not joking. He locked up our bedroom. I was pleading to him to forgive me if I have offended him in any way. This is not the first time he would behave like this.

“Sometimes I complain to his people and when he starts the behavior nobody would pay a listening ear because if I complain too much they would say I know how my Oga used to do and I should condole, which I always will.

“That particular night he did not allow me to sleep. He was beating me that night as he brought out the matchet and I was dragging it with him that is how I snatched the knife from him and gave him a cut twice on his skull, he fell on the ground and I held him while I called for help.

“He was still breathing when we took him to two hospital in Igurita until policemen who were on duty that night followed us and come back. It was along the line he died.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, noted that Mrs. Napoleon had admitted to have murdered her husband with a matchet.

Omoni said preliminary investigation has it that the suspect after using the matchet on the husband’s head washed off the bloodstain from the matchet, adding that the suspect, Mrs. Napoleon, would soon be charged to court.

Vanguard News Nigeria