QCP, Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye with some of the teachers with their certificate award

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Principal of Nigeria foremost girls school, Queens College, QCP, Yaba Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye , has praised the efforts of teachers in moulding lives, noting that without them the world will not be where it is.

Dr. Yakubu-Oyinloye disclosed this on Tuesday as an event the school organised to celebrate her teachers, as part of activities marking 2021 international teachers’ day.

Recall that World Teachers’ Day is an international day held annually on October 5. Established in 1994, it commemorates the signing of the 1966 UNESCO/ILO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which is a standard-setting instrument that addresses the status and situations of teachers around the world.

Speaking at the event themed, ” teachers at the heart of education recovery” which featured a football match between the younger and older teachers and a health talk, QCP, commended the teachers in staying through to their profession at the heat of the coronavirus.

She said that :” Today is world’s teachers day, the day we celebrate teachers, without the teachers the world will not be where it is. Queens college teachers were up to the task especially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, we did all we could by using technology to make sure that the students learn through physical and online classes. I commend the teachers for all their efforts in the last one year.

“We also thank the federal ministry of education for giving us an enabling environment to work as we expect the new salary structure to be implemented.

We also thank the government for the new retirement age for teachers, so teachers can retire at the age of 65. We can have time to use all the experiences we have gathered. I pray that God will keep us and strengthen us to do more in the coming year.” She said

Also speaking the guest speaker, Dr. Gbenga Adebayo said that being a teacher is the highest office in the world.

” I see being a teacher as the highest office in the world. We are here today to educate the teachers on how to manage their heath and be heathy, to let them know that doctors are not their enemies.

“And also let them know the kind of things to do in other to remain healthy so as to be agile and confidence as teachers. He said.