QCP, Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye with some of the teachers with their certificate award

By Elizabeth Osayande

As the world marked international teachers’ day on Tuesday, the national president, Association of Nursery and Primary Education Inpstructors in Nigeria, ANPIEN, Mr Sunday Fowowe has called for proper incentives for teachers in order to allow recovery of the gap in teaching caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Fowowe in a statement lamented that teachers renumeration remained the same while others things have seen an increase.

His words: “No doubt , in the last one year ,our understanding of teaching and learning and the conditions under which a professional teacher teaches has significantly changed .Teachers now work under the new normal scheme , they now wear many hats before they can significantly influence the learners.

” Again, many things have changed; products in the market ,rents ,bills and other ultilities have ridiculously increased, yet only teachers’ salaries have not increased because parents and guardians have not recovered fully from the pains of Covid-19. Who will salvage this situation? ANPIEN national president asked.

The educationist however noted that based on the theme of this year’s celebration, ” Teachers at the heart of education recovery,” the quality of teachers with incentives on the part of concerned stakeholders will restore the sector.

According to ANPIEN helmsman, ” It is glaring without any iota of exaggeration, that education with capital E has become a tall order as most teachers have resigned to look for a greener pasture leaving the innocent and our future leaders in disarray.

The pandemic of corona virus has forced many practitioners including school owners to opt out of teaching and running of school because of the suffering they experienced during the lock down. Many teachers were not paid for nine months leaving them and their families in serious agony .The agony that led some to abandon the teaching profession till date.

“And without teachers in right quality and quantity , our educational system may not recover easily from the agony created by the lock down .

“It is more glaring too that, there is a crisis in the world educational system and it can only be confronted by qualified teachers and where are they now?

“Perhaps ,that is why this year’s theme of world teachers’ day is tagged Teachers at the heart of education recovery.” The theme is apt because of the fact that ,the world is dealing with a major crisis which can only be ameliorated by the teachers and understanding Teachineering processes as one of the surest ways to survive the post Covid era.

“Teachers ,ever than before need to be profiled and be equipped with coping mechanism that make them recover all that was lost in terms of knowledge and other connecxted issues.

“As the current classrooms contain the future presidents, governors , ministers ,provost’s and vice -chancellors etc.and nurturing these future leaders especially during the post Covid-19 era requires special knowledge and such knowledge should be looked for even if it in China” He said.

Fowowe added that “Our association seizes the euphoria of this celebration to appeal to Government , School owners , and other Gatekeepers to double up their efforts and interest in teachers by making their welfare a top priority in their decision .

” Once again , I join other well wishers to celebrate teachers in whatever name they are called on the occasion of World Teachers Day. Mr Fowowe said.