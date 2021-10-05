All of us have both our strengths and weaknesses; no one can be perfect at everything. However, it’s possible to see your weaknesses as growth opportunities and transform them into your strengths. Acclaimed coach and public speaker, Benjamin Berg, believes that your weaknesses can become some of your greatest assets, and here, he explains how to achieve it.

Benjamin Berg is a mental coach and speaker from Germany. He uses a variety of psychological methods to impart mental coaching or mental training. This process involves promoting social and emotional competence, cognitive abilities, resilience, self-confidence, mental strength, and well-being.

“Everyone is able to achieve their dreams,” said Berg. “It may be harder for some than others, but I believe that it’s possible as long as you’re in the right mindset.” Today, Benjamin Berg is one of the leading names in his niche, with over 80,000 Instagram followers and keynote speeches at some of the largest conventions in Germany.

Benjamin Berg helps his clients turn their weaknesses into strengths. For a long time, he was suffering from a chronic illness. However, he soon realized that he could make it into an asset instead of a fault. He listened to people who struggled with similar circumstances and came out on the other side, better than before.

“You don’t have to be a slave to your weakest parts,” he said. “Coaching and learning can make you smarter and stronger. Plus, you can play to your strengths instead of your weaknesses when you’re deciding your path.”

Benjamin Berg hopes that his journey can inspire others. “I’ve had people—both friends and family—who didn’t believe in me and only saw my flaws instead of supporting me. It was hard, but I knew I was strong, and I kept going,” he explained.

When you’re developing your business idea or entering a new stage of your life, you might be surprised that your weaknesses can actually be your greatest assets. Here’s to hoping Benjamin Berg’s insightful observations help you transform your weaknesses into strengths.