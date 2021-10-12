By Cynthia Alo

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has rewarded its loyal customers in its bumper savings promo in line with its commitment to prioritising customers’ financial well-being while boosting savings culture in Nigeria.

Since the bank commenced the promo in 2020, over 200 winners have emerged winners.

The promo is open to account holders of the bank in Nigeria, and customers only need to open a UBA Bumper Account and save a minimum of N5000 in a month to qualify.

The electronic raffle draw, which is the 7th since inception, was held last week and was witnessed by relevant regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Consumer Protection Council who were on ground to ensure transparency and accountability.

Winners who emerged from the draw, include, Olunwa Osita Ambrose who smiled home with the star prize of a whooping N2million, while Saheed Adeshina Adediran won N1.2million rent for a year and Adewunmi Olaniyi Sobowale, another lucky winner, got N500,000 shopping allowance. Several other winners went home cash prize of N100,000.

Presenting prizes to some of the winners who were physically present at the event, UBA’s Head of Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, told the customers that UBA places them at the very heart of its business which, according to her, is why the bank remains passionate about their overall success and added that this has consistently been proven in numerous ways which is why the bank has continually invested in cutting-edge technology to improve its service delivery and its overall aim of delighting customers.

Head, Marketing, Diana Ubah also spoke of UBA’s passionate commitment to give back to its customers especially during these challenging economic periods, where people need all the support they can get to make life more meaningful.