Charges her on unity in leadership as community mourns late predecessor

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to ensure more women inclusion in politics, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has sworn in Dame Anengi Barasua, JP., as the first female Executive Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area.

Her position as described by Governor Wike is an opportunity to show her potential in service as he charged her to always work in unity with the leadership of Bonny LGA.

Barasua succeeded the late David Irimagha, former Bonny LGA Executive Chairman, who was described as a dependable chairman who remained consistent in tough times.

In her inaugural speech, Barasua appreciated the confidence that the party leadership reposed in her and the support from party members as well as the people of Bonny Local Government.

She assured her constituents of a continuous open-door policy geared towards listening and attending to the varying concerns, daily yearnings and natural plights of the people with a view to providing succour to the best of her ability.

“This will be one of the most memorable moments in my life where on one hand, I’m grieving the death of my boss and on the other hand, necessity and Constitution have saddled me with the responsibility of superintending the affairs of the local government owing to his sad demise, which we still cannot comprehend.

“I pledge to work for the common good and for the principles and pillars of our Local Government, to abide by the established ethics with absolute sense of responsibility cum civility within the precincts of the Law, to strictly follow the precepts of democracy and the administrative rules of procedure.

“We shall govern for the best interest of the leaders, men, women, youths, indigenes, non-indigenes and visitors of Bonny Local Government by partnering with other critical stakeholders as we embark on this historic destined journey.

Together we shall move Bonny to better and greater zenith via our collective efforts by properly appropriating our natural resources, harnessing our talents, positioning our skills and other such positive endowment, towards the visible development of our beloved LGA.

“We shall pay adequate attention and consolidation to infrastructural development, youth empowerment, human capacity enhancement, entrepreneurial and educational initiatives, improvement of the legislature, environmental cleanliness, health, security and sanitation among others,” she said.

Barasua recognised the efforts of the late chairman, David Irimagha, and his legacy. “Let’s be strong and have the belief that after every dark night comes the brightness of day for us to forge on as a people. We must march on to that greatness which we deserve.

