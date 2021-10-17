By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike and Real Madrid Foundation have ratified the partnership agreement that established the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to give hitherto excluded females the opportunity to benefit from the academy.

The ratification agreement was jointly signed at the Real Madrid Sport City, Madrid, Spain, by Wike on behalf of Rivers State Government and Enrique Sanchez, Executive Vice President, Real Madrid Foundation and Jihad Saade, President, Interact Sports.

Governor Wike on the occasion held weekend, commended the Real Madrid Foundation and the Interact Sports for the opportunity for Rivers government to partner Real Madrid Football Club to motivate Rivers’ youths in developing their talents and skills through sport.

Wike stated that, “We had to stop to include the girls. We are very ready to kick-start the school and we believe this is a very good opportunity for our people. We are honoured to be identified with the Real Madrid, a good brand for us.”

Sports, the Governor noted, is an important factor in social integration and promotion of ethical values such as solidarity, participation, team spirit, respect for one’s opponent and non-discrimination.

Real Madrid Foundation maintained its commitment to the partnership, promising continued promotion of sport amongst children and youths, knowing sport enhances development of a young person’s personality, with positive alternatives to risk and fostering healthy life amongst children and youths.



President of Interact Sports, Jihad Saade, said the body has been an active contributor to the dynamic transformation of Nigeria, moving forward with modernity without forgetting Nigeria’s rich culture and heritage.



Wike was accompanied to Spain by Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu and Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN).

