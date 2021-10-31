Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader

By Dennis Agbo

The World Igbo Congress, WIC, has demanded for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other Igbo youths presently held in different security custodies.

The Igbo group stated that it was miffed with the political developments in Nigeria, particularly as as it relates to Anambra State and asked the Federal government and its apparatuses to de-escalate the tension and demonstrate a genuine desire to conduct free and fair elections to improve the country’s political and economic development.

WIC in addition to demand for release of all detained Igbo youths, also asked the federal government to constitute a wide political conference that will address pertinent issues of injustice and inequity in the polity to save the nation.

According to the WIC Public Relations officer, Hon. Basil Onwukwe, the increased agitation for equity and fairness in governance was real and solutions required, which it tasked the Federal government to act on the matters as urgently as possible.

The group painted a bleak future of the country whose youths where in the highest voting demography, but are either incarcerated in various security cells or prisons in Nigeria.

“The heightened insecurity in a militarized Southeast Region explains it all and is driving the desire to abandon the election in Anambra State. It is worrisome that after the recent coordinated violence targeted to destabilize Anambra State, the security agents have not made any credible arrest of the killers.

“All the desperate plans to pitch NdiIgbo against each other has failed while deliberate attempt to replicate Imo State play book is in the works, but any decision to enthrone election by a selection of rejected candidates again in Igboland will not be acceptable.

“We urge the Federal Government to take an honorable decision of releasing innocent Igbo youths in various DSS custodies, including Nnamdi Kanu and constitute a wide political conference that will address the pertinent issues of injustice and inequity in the polity to save the nation. That’s what a Federal Government that sees all the citizens as equal partners should do,” Onwukwe said.