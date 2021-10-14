For people who pay close attention to up-and-coming hip-hop, it was obvious that young artiste PFrosh was going to pop. He initially surfaced in mid-2016 and started to get attention from the press in early 2017.

Pfrosh is one of most exciting new generation talents staking a claim in the Nigerian music scene, and this she does with her goosebumps-inducing covers on social media that have since arrested the attention of key personalities.

Even after he released the hit single ‘Oluwanishola’, in 2021, PFrosh’s buzz seemed nominal next to many of his peers as he suddenly flushed Naija upcoming artiste music scene; there is no doubt that the dude has the potential to be the biggest star of them all.

He spoke to Vanguard Newspapers on the journey so far and what to expect later in 2021

Let’s get to meet you, who is Pfrosh?

My name is Okuboebi Paul Kehinde popularly known as Pfrosh. I’m a Nigerian singer and songwriter. I dropped my first single 5 years ago and have been pushing more effort in the music business.

How did music start for you?

I started music from the church, I use to be a drummer when I was 9 and from then I started getting music Melodies before I recorded my first song years later.

What inspires your style of music?

What inspires me most is my own life and me picturing a great future for me so it inspires me musically.

What stands you out from other music artises?

I’m coming out with my kind of tune and sound I don’t have anyone I sound like or I want to sound like I just do my music and try my best on it.

Give us information on your background?

I’m from Bayelsa and I was given birth to at Ibadan and later moved to Bayelsa 7 years later then I relocated to Lagos to continue my musical life, I attended more than 7 different schools before I was able to finish my secondary and moved into Osun state University.

What project are you currently working on?

I’m working on a lot of songs right now with a couple of Celebrities after I just released my new single titled Oluwa Ni Shola featuring Seyi Vibez, but I’m not sure I’ll be bringing it out as an EP cause I’ll love to promote my singles gradually so once it hits everywhere I’ll be able to think about dropping an Ep.

I’ll say I see myself in a bigger platform than I expected cause God knows best he brought me this far and he’s still pushing me so I believe I’ll be bigger than my expectations.

