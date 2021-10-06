By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State Government, under Governor Nyesom Wike, is committed to drastic land reclamation across coastal communities to ease sustained development of such difficult terrains even for future generations.

Secretary the State Government (SSG) Tammy Danagogo, disclosed this Wednesday over a visit to site of the 52 hectares of land reclamation for Abonnema and Obonoma in Akuku Toru Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

Danagogo said but for Wike’s passion for even development of Rivers, it would have been difficult to witness the drastic reclamation of land for the benefit of future generations being witnessed in riverine communities at the moment.

The SSG said, “Aware that land is the most pressing need of riverine communities, the Governor is ensuring execution of the reclamation to serve the yawning need in these areas.

“Governor Wike ensures uninterrupted payments so all his projects will be completed on time. This particular reclamation has a completion schedule of 8 months to enable the Government map out the utility lines within his tenure”

He urged the contractor, Masters Dredging Ltd, to fast-track it’s work pace to meet the 8 months deadline set by the Governor.