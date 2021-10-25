Why we’re everywhere, every device irrespective of network strength — OH Prime TV

Managing Director of Danny Brooks Technologies, Mr. Daniel Akintola, at the launch of OH Prime TV.

By Agbonkhese Oboh

With presence on 57 platforms covering smart TVs, game consoles, set top boxes, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, smart displays, web and smart phones; over 100 channels catering to every need, including coding, start-ups ideation, fund and elevator pitches; and a technology that prevents buffering of any kind and automatically adapts to the reception strength bandwidth of each viewer’s device, OH Prime TV has promised to be everywhere and on any device.

OH-Prime, a free-to-air TV officially launched last Tuesday in Lagos, is the product of a partnership between the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, and Danny Brooks Technologies.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Danny Brooks Technologies, Mr. Daniel Akintola, said video consumption was shifting from offline to online and from larger to smaller screens.

READ ALSO: New CTO report heightens OTT argument

“Scale is now critical to compete effectively in the content space where OTTs have a significant advantage over pay-TV providers.

“OH Prime is a zero subscription free-to-view TV platform running on TV-everywhere technology and on adaptive bitrates.

“This is a cord-cutting revolution movement driven by disruptive goal of delivering over 100 premium channels to African media consumers all around the globe,” Akintola promised.

He added that “OH-Prime, through our real-time viewership analysis reports converting duration, device model, age, gender, location and so on, offers a disruptive technology that bursts age-long media measurement frauds that cable and DTH platforms cook up.

“The TV is also is embedded with quality stream that gives viewers the power to choose what best suits them.”

Destiny-shaping RCCG partnership

Pastor Dele Oke, representing RCCG at the launch of OH-Prime, said: “The sole reason for birthing the free-to-view TV is to take the gospel of Jesus Christ to every part of the world.”

He said the platform was the brainchild of the media arm of RCCG under the leadership of the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

He observed that the partnership will “facilitate the liberation of African consumers by birthing this non-stop entertainment hub.

“We are excited to announce to the world the launch of OH Prime, offering over 100 premium channels to our global youth audience free of charge.

“Nigerian youth have wasted enough time watching pornographic and soul-corrupting reality shows on TV.

“We are intentionally bringing destiny-shaping media content alien to this market for all.”

Below are more photos from the launch:

Vanguard News Nigeria