By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

A retired teacher, Mr Ikechukwu Nwobodo, has allegedly taken the life of his 32-year-old son identified as Chika Nwobodo, because he was mentally deranged.

The incident happened at Ogbozinne-Ndiagu, Akpugo Community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State on Monday.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased was discharged from a psychiatric hospital on the night the father allegedly conspired with some local security personnel and tied up the 32-year-old.

It was further learnt that the father allegedly severed his head with an iron rod, leaving him to bleed to death.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, said that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, while the command’s Criminal Investigation Department, CID, has commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death.

The statement reads “Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case of alleged conspiracy and murder of one Chika Nwobodo (male) at Ogbozinne-Ndiagu in Akpugo community of Nkanu West LGA, on 11/10/2021.

“Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing at the State CID Enugu. Further development will be communicated, please.”

Vanguard News Nigeria