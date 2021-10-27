Born Candy Brown Mamlouk into the family of Ocholis in the 1980s, she started her early education from Becky Day Nursery & Primary School Idah, Kogi State, then proceeded to Federal government college ugwolawo where she had her secondary school education.

While craving for more knowledge, she proceeded to Olabisi Onabanjo University for a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

Speaking in an interview with, the passionate Candy revealed that “I had so many limitations around me, I knew deep down in my head I wasn’t born for Limitations, I could feel it in my soul.

” I hear God telling me everyday that He has prepared something magical and earth-shaking for me and that I must go for it. On a faithful occasion, I knew I had to leave my limitations and environment to be able to go for my dreams. Suddenly I moved back to Lagos, yes I was born in Lagos but we had moved to our home town. So yes, I moved back to Lagos, I succeeded with all my hopes and dreams.

“With all these afflictions, I can say it has helped brew who I want to be and who I am now, with a tremendous impact on my mental health, for positive results and determination to work. If you have all of these then you can scale through and win as much as I am now.

“Look at my Life today, everything I envisioned, everything God promised me are all happening, everything I said I will own, I own them today. The power and grace He bestowed upon me, my life all are a testimony, explained.

When asked how she cope with family and business, she said,”

I have a darling and a lovely husband known as Mr Mamlouk. I have a good family, lovely and adorable kids, I am blessed beyond words.

“My life is blessed. I thank God greatly for bringing me from nothing to something and so I’ll never forget where I’m coming from, but help the ones coming up with my kind of dream, as the sky is wide enough for different birds to fly,” she concluded.