Why many are denied Canadian visa — Angela Ogundele

Angela Ogundele

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Lack of consistency in field of study, poor proofs of tie to home country, random cash deposits to bank account, as well as weak employment status, have been given as some of the reasons many Nigerians seeking Canadian Visas are denied their applications.

Reeling out these was Angela Ogundele, CEO, HisCharis Immigration Citizenship Service, while speaking at the virtual launch of HisCharis, recently.

Speaking on the theme ‘Study in Canada and Immigrate’, Ogundele said it is important to stick to one’s previous field of study if seeking to study in Canada.

She said: “You can come into Canada either as a student, a worker or business personnel.

“If coming as a student, stick to whatever field you have been in before. If you were in the arts, it is better to apply for an art programme.

“Also, if you wish to come along with your family on a student visa, it is advisable you seek to secure your own visa first before applying for that of your family members.

“Otherwise, it will be assumed you are trying to immigrate with your family and not study.

“If you desire to come in as a worker, find an employer to hire you or come in on a provisional nomination.

“As a business person, you can buy a business for between $250,000 to 350,000; but you must hire a Canadian for at least the first one year.”

Revealing that HisCharis offers a five-year Strategic Plan that could help eligible persons come into Canada and become citizens, she regretted that many a times, people seek to migrate to Canada without any concrete plan.

Speaking further, the licensed immigration consultant and Canadian Commissioner for Oath, shared her journey into the immigration service terrain.

She said: “This is a passion that started 14 years ago when I was a student in Canada.

“Looking back now, I will say the journey has been awesome.

“Then, I would help my friends, family and other associates with immigration needs.

“Now it has grown into a business and we do everything from visa application to permanent resident application, scholarships, custodianship, free college meals, academic excellence support, documentation and consultation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria