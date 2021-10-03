By Dapo Akinrefon

THE lawmaker representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola fondly called Yayi, Sunday, promised to protect the interest of his constituents as their representative.

He said this during an empowerment programme, where various items were distributed to over 3,500 constituents, who have been trained in various skills held at Vantage Point Event Center, Acme Road, Ikeja.

His words: “Earlier in the year, we had similar programme at Nigeria Police College Ground, Ikeja. Yes, it is a commitment to the promise made to you and we shall continue to keep faith with our words. Without doubts, there are better days ahead.

“In this series of today, 3500 constituents are benefitting across all LGAs/LCDAs of Lagos West Senatorial District. These include the 700 constituents/participants who have successfully completed a 10-day Skills Acquisition Training as well as others who underwent 5-Day Entrepreneurship Training.

“The participants were paid transport allowance during the training and at the end of their training last month are now to be given equipment and cash to practice and earn income for the various skills they had acquired.”

The senator added that all local governments in Lagos West were beneficiaries of the training programme which he said focused on different vocations after a need assessment selection process.

He said: “Let me also inform that earlier, precisely a week today, hundreds of farmers were empowered with improved varieties of seedlings made up of plantain suckers, maize, melon, pumpkin seed and cassava stems.

“We had also facilitated the training of hundreds of constituents in fish production and the participants had been empowered with fingerlings, fish feeds, fish tanks and cash grants to run their fish production business.

“With Lagos West Senatorial District accounting for over half of the over 20 million population of Lagos mega city, there is no doubt that developing its massive human resources in area of education and skills acquisition will go a long way in improving the economic outlook of its mostly poor inhabitants.

“And to effectively do this, human resource development through skill acquisition that would lead to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is the way to go in the face of dwindling job prospects and slow economic growth.

“I have sponsored 13 bills out of which three have been passed successfully while others are at various stages of legislative passage.

“This feat has ranked me among the top 10 Senators in terms of bill sponsorship in the 109-membership of Red Chamber. This I shall continue to do.”

In his remarks, the South West Director General of the Small Medium Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDA, Mr. Kayode Esho, commended the efforts of the lawmaker just as he urged the beneficiaries of the items to make good use of the opportunity.

Vanguard News Nigeria