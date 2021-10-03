By Sam Eyoboka

THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has advised members of his church willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine to go ahead, saying he will not hesitate to do same if it is the requirement of any country he intends to visit for evangelism.

Addressing a congregation of worshippers in the early hours of yesterday at the monthly Holy Ghost Night, the cleric said he had nothing against the vaccine as he could also take it if necessary.

Stressing that safety is of the Lord, Daddy GO said he did not instruct members not to take the vaccine, adding that members who want to takeit should do so instead of living in fear or doubt.

His words: “I never said to you don’t be vaccinated, you have never heard that from me. Rather than living in fear or doubt, get vaccinated. If you believe that getting vaccinated would put your mind at rest, then go ahead.

“Daddy are you saying that you too could be vaccinated? If there are nations in the world that say I can not come to preach the gospel there because of vaccination, I will do anything for Jesus Christ.

“If vaccination is going to hinder me from doing the work that God has called me to do, if they asked me to get vaccinated 10 times, I would be vaccinated.

“Don’t ever say that you hear from me that you should not be vaccinated,” the very respected cleric said adding that he broke silence many people are asking questions on the issue”.

Vanguard News Nigeria