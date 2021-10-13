.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on Wednesday said he renamed the Heroes Square after the late Admiral Ndubusi Kanu, because of the Owerri Master plan that was actualized under his administration as Military administrator.

Uzodimma spoke when the deceased was brought to Imo Government House in Owerri, for commendation service.

The governor said the decision to rename Heroes Square was after due consultation and executive order as it applies to his office.

Uzodimma said among other things that “We have renamed the popular Heroes Square Stadium in the heart of Owerri, the Imo State capital, after the late Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.

“Admiral Kanu was the first Military Administrator of Old Imo State, the late Naval officer’s administration impacted positively on the economy and infrastructure of Imo State and the credit for the Owerri Master Plan goes to Admiral Kanu.

“Admiral Kanu was a prominent Igbo son who served his people, his State and the country diligently and that he was instrumental to the return of democracy which Nigeria enjoys today following his involvement and other like minds in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

“Admiral Kanu will be sorely missed by Imo people, Ndigbo, Nigeria, the Military, particularly the Navy Community, his Civil Society associates and all those who came in contact with him.”

“We pray God for the repose of Admiral Kanu’s soul also commiserate the family for the loss, may God console them,” Uzodimma said.

Top among the stakeholders who spoke about Late Kanu were Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Prof. Maurice Iwu, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria Imo State Rev. Eches Divine Eches among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria