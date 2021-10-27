Dayo Johnson – Akure

Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has explained why his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was absent during the visit of the Southwest governors to the residence of the former Lagos state governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Akeredolu led other governors in the region on a courtesy visit to Tinubu’s Bourdilon-Ikoyi residence, Lagos state after his return to the country.

Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure said Dr. Fayemi was with them at the Southwest Governors’ Forum meeting held earlier at Lagos House, Marina, but had to leave to catch a late flight to Port Harcourt where he was a guest speaker at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference dinner.

The statement said that Governor Akered8olu’s clarification on Fayemi’s absence during the visit became necessary due to various insinuations and reactions in the media.

“Governor Fayemi was with us at the Southwest Governors’ Forum meeting held earlier at the Lagos House in Marina. He had to leave to catch a late flight to Port Harcourt where he was billed to attend the NBA Conference dinner.

“He sent his apology to Asiwaju as well as his good wishes. The rest of us who visited Asiwaju’s residence tendered same and extended Fayemi’s good wishes.”

Akeredolu said the visit was to show their love for the former Lagos State Governor and wish him well after his return to the country.